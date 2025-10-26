VestGen Investment Management Sells 5,059 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

VestGen Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,059 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of VestGen Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. VestGen Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 79.9% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 75.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $49.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.44 and its 200 day moving average is $49.32. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $50.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1048 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

