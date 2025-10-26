Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.6% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs now owns 33,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,048,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 89,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $169.13 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $221.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $196.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $195.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

