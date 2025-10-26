Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF $SRLN

Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,945 shares during the quarter. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corebridge Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth about $394,233,000. Arizona PSPRS Trust boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust now owns 7,842,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,551,000 after buying an additional 100,632 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,637,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,600,000 after buying an additional 809,869 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 78.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,720,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,880,000 after buying an additional 1,194,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,979,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,403,000 after purchasing an additional 9,529 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $41.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.26. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $39.08 and a 12-month high of $42.09.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

