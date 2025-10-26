Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF $IWN

Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWN. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $181.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.94. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.38 and a fifty-two week high of $183.51.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

