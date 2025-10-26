Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.37 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 77,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,932,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,183,000 after buying an additional 846,406 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $529,000. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $65.99 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.19. The company has a market cap of $101.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.