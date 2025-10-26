511,610 Shares in Rein Therapeutics Inc. $RNTX Bought by University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Rein Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RNTX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 511,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. owned about 2.31% of Rein Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Rein Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rein Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Rein Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RNTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Rein Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Rein Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Management lowered Rein Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of Rein Therapeutics stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.50. Rein Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40.

Rein Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Analysts anticipate that Rein Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rein Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead product candidate, ALRN-6924, which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.

