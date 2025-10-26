Ballast Advisors LLC Buys 409 Shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,839 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors comprises approximately 0.6% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 177 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 121.7% during the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 118.9% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.21, for a total transaction of $216,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,476,281.88. The trade was a 12.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Rafael Sotomayor sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.57, for a total value of $439,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 4,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,628.06. This trade represents a 28.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,785 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,852 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NXPI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.06.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $219.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.95. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 52 week low of $148.09 and a 52 week high of $256.62. The company has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

