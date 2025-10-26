University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Acquires 46,114 Shares of Medtronic PLC $MDT

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,549 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,114 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up approximately 1.6% of University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 11.5% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Brian Low Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $828,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,849 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 2.3% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 29,655 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $788,045.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,621.70. The trade was a 19.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William R. Jellison bought 2,500 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.37 per share, with a total value of $230,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $461,850. This represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of MDT stock opened at $93.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $79.29 and a 12 month high of $99.37. The stock has a market cap of $120.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Medtronic from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 target price (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Medtronic

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.