Ballast Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 416.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,477.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $91.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.03 and its 200-day moving average is $87.55. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $83.29 and a 52-week high of $94.85. The company has a market cap of $49.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3104 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

