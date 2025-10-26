University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Grows Position in Calumet, Inc. $CLMT

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Calumet, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Calumet were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLMT. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Calumet by 29.9% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 19,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calumet by 12.1% during the second quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 26,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calumet by 33.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 465,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after purchasing an additional 116,777 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calumet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,406,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,176,000 after purchasing an additional 49,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasserstein Debt Opportunities Management L.P. increased its stake in Calumet by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wasserstein Debt Opportunities Management L.P. now owns 5,817,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,647,000 after buying an additional 180,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CLMT. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Calumet in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Calumet from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research cut Calumet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Calumet from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.71.

CLMT opened at $20.10 on Friday. Calumet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $23.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.24. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.98.

Calumet (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($1.26). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Calumet, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calumet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, formulating, and marketing of a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to customers across a broad range of consumer-facing and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products & Solutions, Performance Brands, Montana/Renewables, and Corporate.

