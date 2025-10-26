1,694 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF $SPTI Acquired by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hobart Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 171,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 99,978 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,868,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 5,687,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,938 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 1,600,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,047,000 after purchasing an additional 263,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 391,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after purchasing an additional 203,285 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1%

SPTI opened at $29.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.65. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $27.62 and a twelve month high of $29.15.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

