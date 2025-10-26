University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Invests $620,000 in Enbridge Inc $ENB

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,187,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,124,271,000 after buying an additional 1,569,879 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 75,439,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,338,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,580 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Enbridge by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 39,883,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,804,913,000 after purchasing an additional 617,577 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 137.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,907,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,458,128,000 after purchasing an additional 19,074,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 10.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,643,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $781,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $46.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.44 and its 200 day moving average is $46.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Enbridge Inc has a one year low of $39.73 and a one year high of $50.54.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.11%.During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.6839 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.98%.

ENB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Finally, Cibc World Mkts cut Enbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

