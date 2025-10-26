Forte Asset Management LLC Sells 638 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF $AMLP

Forte Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF comprises 1.4% of Forte Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. Auour Investments LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 18,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 21,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $46.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $43.75 and a twelve month high of $53.24.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

