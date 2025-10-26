University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Makes New $1.33 Million Investment in Equifax, Inc. $EFX

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 28.0% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1,464.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 16,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $234.05 on Friday. Equifax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.98 and a 1 year high of $281.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $244.80 and its 200 day moving average is $251.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 11.08%.The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equifax has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.080 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.550-7.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 37.95%.

EFX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Equifax from $287.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Equifax from $295.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $294.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.13.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 48,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total value of $11,665,891.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,533,591.12. This represents a 25.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

