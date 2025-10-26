Sempra Energy $SRE Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,532,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 89,122 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $116,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Pingora Partners LLC raised its position in Sempra Energy by 48.3% in the first quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 73.7% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kevin C. Sagara sold 28,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $2,430,637.44. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,149.75. This trade represents a 65.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 5,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $419,399.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,229,553.80. This trade represents a 11.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,411 shares of company stock worth $4,141,790. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI set a $105.00 price objective on Sempra Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. BTIG Research upgraded Sempra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $89.00 price target on Sempra Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:SRE opened at $92.81 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $61.90 and a 1-year high of $95.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.71. The firm has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 20.28%.The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Featured Articles

