Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Shares Sold by AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs decreased its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs’ holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 270.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 824,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total value of $112,183,364.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 565,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total transaction of $74,760,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,617,755 shares of company stock worth $653,694,973 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:DELL opened at $158.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.69. The stock has a market cap of $106.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.25 and a 1-year high of $166.10.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 236.21%. Dell Technologies has set its FY24 guidance at $6.10-6.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DELL. Piper Sandler began coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.80.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

