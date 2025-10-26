University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Makes New $2.32 Million Investment in American International Group, Inc. $AIG

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 194.5% in the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in American International Group by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG opened at $78.93 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $88.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.42. The stock has a market cap of $43.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.21. American International Group had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.81.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AIG

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.