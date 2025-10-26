Forte Asset Management LLC Sells 6,600 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB

Forte Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up about 1.4% of Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Blue Oak Capital LLC now owns 78,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 1,000,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,264,000 after buying an additional 28,709 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,184,000.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.1%
Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $47.08 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $44.67 and a 12-month high of $47.17. The company has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.05.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF
The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
