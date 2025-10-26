University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Sells 8,772 Shares of Cigna Group $CI

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 59.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,045 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 8,772 shares during the quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 86,071.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,475,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,148,859,000 after buying an additional 3,471,249 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth about $727,905,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Cigna Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,056,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,966,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,327 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,886,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,716,000 after purchasing an additional 865,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,649,837 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $542,796,000 after purchasing an additional 457,052 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cigna Group

In related news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $8,557,800.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,694,400. This represents a 52.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 5,368 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,610,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 51,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,354,600. The trade was a 9.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Group Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $301.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $299.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.62. The stock has a market cap of $80.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.45. Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $256.89 and a 52-week high of $350.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $67.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.61 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.80%. Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.72 EPS. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 32.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on Cigna Group from $354.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $415.00 price objective on Cigna Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cigna Group from $340.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $372.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CI

Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.