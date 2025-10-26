Pullen Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Gladstone Land Corporation $LAND

Pullen Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Gladstone Land worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 1,146.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 116.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 73.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Gladstone Land during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Gladstone Land by 184.4% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gladstone Land presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of LAND stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.50 million, a P/E ratio of -20.82, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.09 and its 200 day moving average is $9.57. Gladstone Land Corporation has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $13.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0467 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently -127.27%.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

