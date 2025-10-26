AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Has $2.09 Million Stake in Sempra Energy $SRE

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs’ holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 10.3% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 21.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,656,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,950,000 after buying an additional 648,530 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 7.0% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,495,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,435,000 after buying an additional 229,045 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 2,182,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,739,000 after buying an additional 52,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 46.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 11,811 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRE stock opened at $92.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.71. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $61.90 and a 52 week high of $95.77. The company has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.66.

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 62.32%.

In other Sempra Energy news, Director Kevin C. Sagara sold 28,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $2,430,637.44. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,303,149.75. This trade represents a 65.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 5,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $419,399.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,229,553.80. This represents a 11.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,411 shares of company stock worth $4,141,790 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Sempra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

