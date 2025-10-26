Vanguard Communication Services ETF $VOX Shares Bought by Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Vanguard Communication Services ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.23% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $12,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter valued at $87,000.

VOX opened at $187.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $129.33 and a 52 week high of $192.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.51.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

