BIP Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Ares Capital Corporation $ARCC

BIP Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the first quarter worth about $30,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV grew its stake in Ares Capital by 193.9% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 1,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Stock Up 0.7%

ARCC stock opened at $20.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.68. Ares Capital Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $23.84.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.76 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 44.94% and a return on equity of 10.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.6%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ares Capital from $22.50 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

