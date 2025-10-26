CVA Family Office LLC Has $84,000 Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 102.5% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI set a $88.00 target price on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.06.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of EW stock opened at $76.15 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 12 month low of $64.89 and a 12 month high of $83.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.37 and a 200-day moving average of $76.43.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $698,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 206,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,150,614. This represents a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total transaction of $326,898.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,278.92. The trade was a 15.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Stories

