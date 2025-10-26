Schoolcraft Capital LLC Has $450,000 Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF $SCHC

Schoolcraft Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,032,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,921,000 after purchasing an additional 750,372 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Planning LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,557,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,794,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,403,000 after acquiring an additional 130,557 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1,867.3% during the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 127,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after buying an additional 120,815 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,157,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,519,000 after purchasing an additional 120,509 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $45.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.12. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $30.84 and a 1 year high of $46.15.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.