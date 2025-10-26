Head-To-Head Comparison: CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) and Labcorp (NYSE:LH)

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) and CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.9% of Labcorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.7% of CVS Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Labcorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of CVS Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Labcorp and CVS Health”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Labcorp $13.01 billion 1.79 $746.00 million $9.06 30.87 CVS Health $372.81 billion 0.28 $4.61 billion $3.58 22.89

CVS Health has higher revenue and earnings than Labcorp. CVS Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Labcorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Labcorp and CVS Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Labcorp 0 4 11 0 2.73 CVS Health 0 4 20 2 2.92

Labcorp currently has a consensus price target of $296.46, indicating a potential upside of 5.98%. CVS Health has a consensus price target of $83.38, indicating a potential upside of 1.75%. Given Labcorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Labcorp is more favorable than CVS Health.

Risk and Volatility

Labcorp has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVS Health has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Labcorp pays an annual dividend of $2.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. CVS Health pays an annual dividend of $2.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Labcorp pays out 31.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CVS Health pays out 74.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CVS Health has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. CVS Health is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Labcorp and CVS Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Labcorp 5.66% 15.45% 7.02% CVS Health 1.17% 10.51% 3.15%

Summary

Labcorp beats CVS Health on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Labcorp

Labcorp Holdings, Inc. engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates. The Health Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, specialty and mail order pharmacy, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services. It serves employers, insurance companies, unions, government employee groups, health plans, prescription drug plans, Medicaid managed care plans, CMS, plans offered on public health insurance, and other sponsors of health benefit plans. The Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segment sells prescription and over-the-counter drugs, consumer health and beauty products, and personal care products. This segment also distributes prescription drugs; and provides related pharmacy consulting and other ancillary services to care facilities and other care settings. It operates online retail pharmacy websites, LTC pharmacies and on-site pharmacies, retail specialty pharmacy stores, compounding pharmacies and branches for infusion and enteral nutrition services. The company was formerly known as CVS Caremark Corporation and changed its name to CVS Health Corporation in September 2014. CVS Health Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island.

