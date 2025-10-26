Darden Wealth Group Inc Sells 100 Shares of Trane Technologies plc $TT

Darden Wealth Group Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Trane Technologies makes up approximately 1.1% of Darden Wealth Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Darden Wealth Group Inc’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 46.2% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on TT shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $499.00 to $494.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $495.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. HSBC downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $463.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $464.29.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:TT opened at $425.81 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $298.15 and a 12 month high of $476.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $416.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $415.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $94.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.12.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%.The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $9,223,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 123,713 shares in the company, valued at $50,722,330. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

