Darden Wealth Group Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Darden Wealth Group Inc lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Darden Wealth Group Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 322.6% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $307.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $266.21 and its 200 day moving average is $263.87. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $203.51 and a one year high of $310.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $286.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.73.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.76% and a net margin of 12.09%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings raised International Business Machines from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research report on Saturday. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Melius Research raised International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

