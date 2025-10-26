MQS Management LLC Sells 757 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

MQS Management LLC trimmed its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,683 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 147.1% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 168 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:LOW opened at $243.06 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.38 and a 1-year high of $280.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $254.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.88.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.The firm had revenue of $23.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 39.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total value of $2,200,207.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,802,133.74. The trade was a 27.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total value of $10,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 249,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,772,256.30. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,945,752 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.91.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

