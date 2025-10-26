Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Sold by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,937 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% in the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.8%
VOO stock opened at $622.55 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $623.79. The company has a market capitalization of $774.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $604.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $567.19.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
