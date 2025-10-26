Truist Financial Corporation $TFC Shares Sold by Whipplewood Advisors LLC

Whipplewood Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 922.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,664,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $274,237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,012,817 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 32.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,140,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $540,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188,999 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $117,929,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 21.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,041,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $495,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 178.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,289,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,228,000 after buying an additional 1,466,236 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $44.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.56 and a 1-year high of $49.06. The firm has a market cap of $56.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Truist Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.59.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

