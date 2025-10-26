Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF $GPIX Shares Acquired by Whipplewood Advisors LLC

Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Free Report) by 2,411.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares during the quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPIX. Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 19,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:GPIX opened at $52.73 on Friday. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $52.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.369 per share. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.4%.

The Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF, primarily investing in stocks of companies in the S&P 500. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIX was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

