Schoolcraft Capital LLC Has $1.52 Million Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Schoolcraft Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,614 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,105,382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,678,575,000 after purchasing an additional 142,732 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,949,345 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,641,715,000 after purchasing an additional 354,463 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,105,784 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,206,191,000 after purchasing an additional 86,292 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,626,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,092,893,000 after purchasing an additional 452,788 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $988,822,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $216.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.95 and its 200 day moving average is $224.39. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1 year low of $204.66 and a 1 year high of $256.84.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Baird R W upgraded Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group set a $253.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.63.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

