Schoolcraft Capital LLC Sells 242 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Schoolcraft Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 35,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 16,197 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 49,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 102,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,534,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 45,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $88.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.97 and its 200-day moving average is $83.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $87.36.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

