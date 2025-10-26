Whipplewood Advisors LLC Has $268,000 Stock Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

Whipplewood Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in GE Aerospace by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in GE Aerospace by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 25,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 30,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GE opened at $303.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $320.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.34. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $159.36 and a one year high of $316.53.

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 18.34%.The business had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Several research firms have commented on GE. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Saturday. Wall Street Zen raised GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $366.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.27.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

