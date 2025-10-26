MQS Management LLC Takes Position in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 13.7% in the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 7,450.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.3% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra Research cut shares of Equinix from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Dbs Bank raised shares of Equinix to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $933.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $950.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $798.00 to $804.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $957.38.

Equinix Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $839.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $82.15 billion, a PE ratio of 82.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $701.41 and a 52 week high of $994.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $791.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $814.98.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $6.42. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.22 EPS. Equinix has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.670-38.480 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a $4.69 dividend. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 183.74%.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.50, for a total value of $58,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,935,708. This represents a 0.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $771.11, for a total transaction of $311,528.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,918,139.58. This trade represents a 5.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

