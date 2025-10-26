AF Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

AF Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000. Capital One Financial comprises about 0.1% of AF Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $364,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 8.6% in the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 52.1% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $321,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $224.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.63. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $143.22 and a 1 year high of $232.45. The company has a market capitalization of $143.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $5.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $15.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.06 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.24%.Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 101.27%.

Several research firms have weighed in on COF. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $267.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.79.

In other news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 5,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total value of $1,155,888.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,364 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,220.76. This represents a 16.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.99, for a total value of $423,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 98,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,878,047.14. This trade represents a 1.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,184 shares of company stock worth $2,799,248 over the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

