Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Purchased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,397 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 0.7% of Brighton Jones LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $27,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its stake in Tesla by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR grew its stake in Tesla by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 112 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $433.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 2.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.25 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $398.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. New Street Research lifted their target price on Tesla from $465.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Tesla from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reiterated a “negative” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and eleven have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $381.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total value of $25,360,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 637,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,260,263.08. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,314,500. This trade represents a 29.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.