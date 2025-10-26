Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF Shares Sold by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 462,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 65,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 15,766 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 116.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 23,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 12,875 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 335,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 22,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aegis Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Aegis Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $23.85 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $23.88. The firm has a market cap of $52.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.04.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

