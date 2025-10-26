Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 968 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth about $359,000. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 127,126 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,075 shares of the software company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,254 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth about $348,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $370.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.13.

Autodesk Stock Up 1.0%

ADSK stock opened at $312.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.78, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $232.67 and a 12 month high of $329.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $311.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.98.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The software company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.800-9.980 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.510 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, EVP Steven M. Blum sold 22,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.75, for a total transaction of $7,258,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,240,801.25. This trade represents a 63.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 6,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.06, for a total transaction of $1,980,034.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,251.66. This represents a 31.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,386 shares of company stock worth $11,433,201 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

