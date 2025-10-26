Sysco Corporation $SYY Shares Acquired by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Sysco by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of the South raised its stake in Sysco by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Sysco from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Sysco from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Sysco from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Sysco from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Sysco Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $77.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The firm has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.84. Sysco Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $67.12 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $21.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 109.52% and a net margin of 2.25%.The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 57.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $77,841.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 41,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,581. The trade was a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 14,732 shares of company stock worth $1,193,245 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

