Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC Position Lowered by McCarthy Asset Management Inc.

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,911 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 3.9% of McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $5,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,073,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,901,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,154,000 after buying an additional 86,806 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,675,000 after buying an additional 13,457 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Core Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,992,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,236,000 after buying an additional 43,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 76,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $39.07 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $39.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.21 and its 200 day moving average is $35.90.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

