Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts Company $GPC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 7,950.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $130.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.57. Genuine Parts Company has a 12 month low of $104.01 and a 12 month high of $143.48. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.04). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.500-7.750 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 70.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Naveen Krishna sold 5,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.12, for a total value of $732,450.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,112 shares in the company, valued at $3,606,589.44. The trade was a 16.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on GPC. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.33.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

