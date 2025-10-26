Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF $SCHE Position Boosted by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,636 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $10,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 201,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,066,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. CAP Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 64.6% in the second quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 52,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 20,594 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 117.8% in the second quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 20,681 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,753,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHE opened at $33.99 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.11 and a one year high of $34.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

