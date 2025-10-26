Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 353 Shares of Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,045,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Datadog by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 94,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,708,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in Datadog by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 882,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,553,000 after purchasing an additional 9,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Datadog by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 115,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,523,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DDOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Datadog from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Datadog from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Datadog from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Datadog from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.97.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In other news, Director Amit Agarwal sold 45,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.08, for a total transaction of $6,820,235.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,131.20. This represents a 96.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael James Callahan sold 91,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $14,446,719.20. Following the sale, the director owned 12,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,369.60. This represents a 88.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,502,427 shares of company stock worth $204,632,679 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Down 0.1%

DDOG stock opened at $156.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $54.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 447.07, a PEG ratio of 61.22 and a beta of 1.21. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.63 and a fifty-two week high of $170.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.14 and a 200-day moving average of $129.62.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $826.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.72 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.13%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Datadog has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.460 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-1.830 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

