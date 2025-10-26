City State Bank Buys 250 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

City State Bank lifted its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 931 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dover Advisors LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners increased its position in Fortinet by 4.3% during the second quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 2,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in Fortinet by 13.2% during the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its position in Fortinet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 4,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Fortinet by 3.6% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,486 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $15,607,701.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,061,072,243.92. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 476,596 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $46,935,174.08. Following the sale, the vice president owned 9,730,560 shares in the company, valued at $958,265,548.80. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Up 0.7%

FTNT stock opened at $85.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.33. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.12 and a fifty-two week high of $114.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 111.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.03.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

