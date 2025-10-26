SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF $SPSB Shares Acquired by McCarthy Asset Management Inc.

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 881,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,286 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 18.1% of McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. owned 0.32% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $26,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 153,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 28,982 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 140,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 11,044 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 763.6% in the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 54,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 48,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,103 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

SPSB stock opened at $30.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.11. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $29.74 and a 52 week high of $30.34.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

