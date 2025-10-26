JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF $JIRE Shares Sold by Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 868,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,174 shares during the period. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF accounts for about 6.1% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.79% of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF worth $61,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $51,000. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 1,331.6% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $97,000.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of JIRE opened at $74.84 on Friday. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $75.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of -1.00.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

