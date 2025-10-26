Pullen Investment Management LLC Sells 275 Shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF $JBBB

Pullen Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Pullen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 13,128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter.

JBBB opened at $48.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.15. Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF has a one year low of $45.75 and a one year high of $49.71.

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

