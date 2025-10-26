Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target Raised to C$65.00

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2025

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POWFree Report) had its target price hoisted by Desjardins from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Power Co. of Canada’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.30 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.75 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Power Co. of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$56.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Power Co. of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$60.38.

Power Co. of Canada Stock Up 1.1%

TSE POW opened at C$63.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.91. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of C$41.88 and a 12-month high of C$63.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$59.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$54.93.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corp. of Canada is a diversified holding company with interests in financial services, communications, and other business sectors through its controlling interests in Power Financial. Power Financial in turn holds controlling interests in Great-West Life (an insurance conglomerate), IGM Financial (Canada’s largest nonbank asset manager), and Pargesa (a holding company with interests in European companies).

